Oldest Football Players Still Playing Football Currently

The beautiful game has been around for over a century and has produced many legendary players who have graced the football pitch. From Pele to Maradona, the sport has been blessed with many greats who have left a lasting legacy. However, the question arises, who are the oldest football players still playing the game? Here is our top 10 list of the oldest footballers still actively playing:

Robert Carmona 61 years old

Robert Carmona is an Uruguayan footballer who plays as a centre-back and captains fourth-division club Hacele Un Gol a la Vida. Besides Uruguay, he has played in the lower leagues of Canada, United States, Spain, and Italy for 30 teams in total.

Kazuyoshi Miura 56 year old





Kazuyoshi Miura, often known simply as Kazu, is a Japanese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Liga Portugal 2 club Oliveirense, on loan from J1 League club Yokohama FC. He is regarded as the oldest professional footballer .

Paul Bastock 53 year old

Paul Anthony Bastock is an English professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Boston United, and also serves the club from the role of the assistant manager

Yasuhito Endo 50 year old

Yasuhito Endō is a Japanese footballer who plays for J2 League club Júbilo Iwata. His brother Akihiro Endō is a former footballer.

He made his senior international debut in 2002, representing Japan in three World Cups and three Confederations

