Olatunji Victor: Nigerian Striker Departs AEK Larnaca For Slovan Liberec

Czech First League side, FC Slovan Liberec has completed the signing of Nigerian striker,Victor Oluyemi Olatunji from Cypriot top-flight league giant’s,AEK Larnaca FC

Born on 5 September 1999, Victor Oluyemi Olatunji started his professional football career with Nigerian based side, Lagos Islanders from where he joined Slovak based side,Inter Bratislava in 2017.

Scoring twice in 14 appearance, Victor Oluyemi Olatunji teamed up with Železiarne Podbrezová in 2019.

Olatunji made his professional debut for Železiarne Podbrezová against Nitra on 16 February 2019. Olatunji came on after some hour of play, as a replacement for Daniel Pavúk.

While on the pitch, Podbrezová sealed off the win 3–1, through a late goal by Lukáš Urbanič.

On 19 May 2021 he signed a new two-year contract with AEK Larnaca.

Olatunji grew through the ranks to establish himself as a first team player in the stars studded AEK Larnaca

The Nigerian striker was handful for AEK Larnaca in their domestic and continental involvement during his stint with the club.

