Okonkwo Reacts After Seeing Nigerian Fans At The Women World Cup Singing Obi’s Name After Victory

Kenneth Okonkwo, the lawyer and spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, expressed his reaction upon seeing a video of Nigerian fans chanting the name of Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential aspirant from the Labour Party, during the ongoing women’s world cup. The fans celebrated the Super Falcons’ victory against Australia with enthusiastic chants of “Obi Kekerenke,” displaying a strong sense of unity and support.

The elated supporters’ celebration showcased the impact and popularity of Peter Gregory Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, among Nigerians, especially within the Labour Party. Okonkwo acknowledged the enthusiasm and spirit of oneness demonstrated by the fans and saw it as a clear indication of their unwavering support for their beloved “people’s president.”

The Super Falcons’ victory, securing a top-ranking position in the group stage, further fueled the excitement and pride among Nigerian fans. The video of the jubilant celebration served as a symbol of the nation’s enduring admiration for Peter Gregory Obi, seen as a promising presidential aspirant and a unifying figure in the country.

Overall, the display of support and unity from the fans highlighted the sense of pride and hope Nigerians held for their future leader, Peter Gregory Obi. The chanting of his name during a sporting event showed the strong following he had gained and the passion Nigerians had for celebrating their beloved leader.

Source: Kenneth Okonkwo’s Official Twitter Page

