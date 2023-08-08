Okocha, Kanu Among 5 Of The Best Nigerian Players To Feature In English Premier League

The English Premier League is one of the most popular and highly regarded football leagues in the world. Over the years, we have seen many great players from various countries grace the league with their skill, speed, and agility. In Nigeria, football is more than just a game, it’s a passion that brings together people from all walks of life. In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 Nigerian players to feature in the English Premier League.

1. Nwankwo Kanu

Kanu is arguably one of the best Nigerian footballers of all time, and his achievements in the Premier League are second to none. He played for Arsenal, Portsmouth, and West Bromwich Albion, scoring 54 goals in 316 appearances. Kanu’s talent and finesse made him a force to reckon with on the pitch, and he won numerous trophies during his time in the Premier League.

2. Jay-Jay Okocha

Okocha is a name that resonates with Nigerian football fans worldwide. He played for Bolton Wanderers, winning the hearts of fans with his sublime skills and dribbling abilities. He was named the club’s Player of the Year in 2003, and he went on to become a legend of the English game.

3. Yakubu Aiyegbeni

Aiyegbeni is one of Nigeria’s most prolific goal scorers of all time. He played for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, and Blackburn Rovers, scoring 95 goals in 271 Premier League appearances. Aiyegbeni was known for his clinical finishing and strength in front of goal, making him a feared striker among defenders.

4. Victor Moses

Moses may not have played as many games in the Premier League as the other players on this list, but he made a huge impact during his time at Chelsea. He was a key member of the team that won the Premier League title in 2017, scoring important goals and providing assists. Moses is also a regular in the Nigerian national team, where he has shown his quality as a winger.

5. John Obi Mikel

Mikel is one of the most successful Nigerian footballers in history. He played for Chelsea for over a decade, winning numerous domestic and international trophies. He was a regular in the midfield for the club, and his work rate, ball-winning ability, and leadership qualities were highly valued. Mikel was a great ambassador for Nigerian football in the Premier League and continues to be an inspiration to many young players.

