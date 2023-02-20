This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Norwegian-Nigerian born striker,Anthony Ohikhuaeme Omoijuanfo recorded his sixth league goal in Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening 5-2 pummeling of AC Horsens on Matchday 18.

Anthony Ohikhuaeme Omoijuanfo who is a super regular in Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening team started off the game leading attack for his side and grabbed a goal for an icing .

On resumption of the league, Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening continued their chase for domestic glory with a tie with AC Horsens at home.

AC Horsens re-started it’s season with a date with high flying Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening away from home on Matchday 18.

Ruthless Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening grabbed the first goal of the game at the 31st minute but had their goal cancelled off to end the half on level termss owing to an own goal.

Business minded Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening took over the second half to net (4) goals with rampaging Norwegian-Nigerian born talisman,Anthony Ohikhuaeme Omoijuanfo scoring his 6th league goal.

The big win this stretch Brøndbyernes Idrætsforening lead on top of the log

Chygozzz (

)