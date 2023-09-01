Ogunlesi Reacts To Viral Video Of NBA Treasurer Accusing The NBA President Of Sidelining Her Office
Tolu Ogunlesi, one of the media aides of former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted after seeing a video of the treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA accusing the president of the association of sidelining her office
In the viral video that was captured at the recent NBA 2023 annual conference, the treasurer said she has no idea of the financial records of the association as the president usually goes through the secretary to sign any financial transactions
The video has however generated lots of comments from social media users
Reacting, Tolu Ogunlesi said that there is no profession in the country that tries to dominate headlines like the legal ones
He said the Nigerian Bar Association always comes up with one drama or the other.
He said most times, people would think that it is only their association that is existing
See the post that he made on his page here
What do you have to say about this post?
Finesthandwriting (
)