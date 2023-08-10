OGC Nice coach reacts to the possible exit of Jean Clair Todibo to Man United as Maguire replacement

OGC Nice’s newly appointed manager, Francesco Farioli, has broken his silence on the ongoing links between his star defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Manchester United.

Amid rumors of Harry Maguire’s potential departure from Manchester United, Todibo has emerged as a potential replacement for the English center-back.

While OGC Nice remains keen on retaining Todibo, Farioli has opened up on the possibility of the French defender’s departure during this summer’s transfer window. In a recent interview with France Bleu, Farioli expressed his desire for both Todibo and vice-captain Khephren Thuram to remain with the team, though he stated the unpredictable nature of the transfer market.

“We would like both players to stay until the end of the season,” Farioli stated. “But the reality of the transfer window escapes me. We’ll see what happens. As long as they’re here, I’m enjoying having them.”

Nice’s captain also shared his sentiments on Todibo’s potential departure. “Of course we would like Todibo to stay,” he affirmed.

However, he recognized the complexities involved in such negotiations. “We have to wait to see who will want to buy him and if everyone finds himself there. He is a leader, a very strong player mentally, he has improved a lot and he is ready to reach the very top level.”

Source: Stretty

