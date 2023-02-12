Officials from Chelsea apparently accepted losing Mount when contract negotiations came to a halt.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a source, Chelsea executives are prepared for Mason Mount not to sign a new contract.

With 18 months left on his contract, Mount is apparently a target for Liverpool and Juventus.

The article claims that Mount’s contract negotiations with Chelsea have stalled. Mount started on the bench for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Mason Mount’s future may have to be decided by Chelsea in the summer, according to rumors. The 24-year-old rejected an offer because, in his opinion, it was below what other veteran players and new recruits at Stamford Bridge were being paid. As a result, negotiations with Mount were put on hold.

According to reports, the England international wants to triple his £80,000 weekly salary, but the club is willing to pay much less than they do for high-priced players.

Chelsea academy graduates like Mount are adamant that they are seen as a crucial part of the future and not taken for granted after the club spent more than £300 million on players in January alone.

Since making the first team, Mount has played 189 times for Chelsea, scoring 33 goals for the squad.

He has participated in two major tournaments for England and was a member of Chelsea’s Champions League-winning team in 2021.

In each of the previous two years, Mount has been recognized as the team’s player of the year.

