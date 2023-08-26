Officials are protecting the big clubs – Marco Silva criticizes EPL Officials after 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Few moments ago, Arsenal Football Club locked horns with Fulham United at the Emirates Stadium and it was a tough encounter as none of the teams was able to cling all three points.

Brazilian Midfielder, Andreas Pereira opened the scoreline for Fulham United just 60 seconds into the start of the first half courtesy of a brilliant strike. Arsenal Football Club found an equalizer in the 70th minutes after England International, Bukayo Saka converted from the spot kick and Nketiah added the second goal 2 minutes later to put the Gunners ahead.

Arsenal were not able to hold on to the lead for long as Fulham United found an equalizer in the 87th minutes courtesy of a brilliant finish from Brazilian Midfielder, Palhinha and that was all they needed to cling a point from the encounter.

Fulham United Manager, Marco Silva doesn’t seem too happy with the officials after the game as he has publicly stepped out to express his dissatisfaction after the game.

Silva spoke about the yellow card that was awarded to Calvin Bassey labeling it as a “Joke”. He further went ahead to accuse the officials of taking all the emotions from the game to protect the big clubs.

“In his Words”

“This Afternoon, if you see the first yellow for Calvin Bassey, it’s a joke. They are taking all the emotion from the game, because it’s going to protect the big clubs”, Marco Silva said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

