Official: Yusuf Lawal Joins Futebol Clube De Arouca From Neftçi PFK

Liga Portugal outfit,Futebol Clube de Arouca has completed and unveiled 24-year-old Nigerian Striker, Yusuf Lawal from Azerbaijani topflight league giant,Neftçi Professional Football Club.

Born on 23 March 1998, highly rated Nigerian striker, Yusuf Lawal started his professional football career after teaming up with Lagos, Nigerian based side, 36Lion in 2011.

After a solid development process, the promising Striker topped the radar of top clubas across European and Scandina leagues but for his steady growth, Lawal settled for Belgian based side, Lokeren where he signed up a 3+1 contract.

Nicknamed Obagoal because of the similarity of his play to Obafemi Martins,Lawal made his professional debut for Lokeren in a 3-0 Belgian First Division A win over Eupen on 14 April 2018.

After 22 apperances in the colours of, Lokren, Lawal who was in need of fresh challenge landed in Azerbaijan on 16 July 2020.

The 36Lion graduate, Yusuf Lawal signed a 2+1 year contract with Azerbaijan Premier League side Neftçi PFK and went ahead to Score his last goal against Sabah FK in a match played in Azerbaijan Premier League on August 20, 2022.

Following his immense talent, the Nigerian international has been tipped to be a huge plus to the Futebol Clube de Arouca as they continue their quest in the current Liga Portugal season.

