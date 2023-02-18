Official: Valverde Wins the Man of the Match Award After Inspiring Real Madrid to a 2-0 win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid defeated Osasuna 2-0 to keep their La Liga Title hopes in Pamplona.

In the 78th minute, Madrid took the lead thanks to a brilliant run from Uruguayan midfielder, Federico Valverde, who connected with a cross from Vinicius Junior.

Osasuna dominated the majority of the game and appeared to be the superior team, making it seem as though Madrid would have to settle for a draw in a tedious match.

But out of nowhere, The Los Blancos burst forward and managed to open the scoring on the 12 minutes before full-time. Spain international, Asensio then doubled Carlo Ancelotti’s side advantage a second to secure the victory.

The result means the defending La Liga Champions will stay second but close the gap on the table topping Barcelona to 5 points, with the latter in action on Sunday evening.

After the completion of the match, Uruguay international & Real Madrid midfielder, Federico Valverde was named the man of the match after inspiring his side to a 2-0 win.

The 24-year-old played full 90 minutes, had 4 total shots on goal, completed 85% accurate passes & made 3 final third passes & capped off his superb performance with a goal.

