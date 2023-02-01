OFFICIAL: Two Players Alongside Oyedele Leave Man Utd For English Side (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Three youngsters Sonny Aljofree, Joe Hugill and Maxi Oyedele have all left Manchester United for English side Altrincham FC. The deal is a loan move until the end of the season.

The three players are out on loan in order to gain more experience, which is part of an innovative loan scheme designed by Manchester United’s Academy coaches.

Manchester United released an official statement on their website to confirm the departure of their three youngsters on a loan move to Altrincham FC.

“Sonny Aljofree, Joe Hugill and Maxi Oyedele have all joined Altrincham FC until the end of the season,” the club confirmed.

“The innovative scheme builds on the pro experience programme which sees professional development phase players spend extended periods of time training with EFL clubs.

“This group of players will gain an even truer taste of senior football with first-hand experience of the training standards and playing in competitive match situations when beneficial. Players will learn directly from experienced pros and learn what is required to perform in senior football.”

SportingAbimbola (

)