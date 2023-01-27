Official; Two Done Deals, Arsenal’s 60 Million Pounds Moises Caicedo Bid Rejected By Brighton.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Two done deals.

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso has extended his deal at Camp Nou through 2024 with an option for an extra year, the Catalan club announced on Friday.

The international player from Spain has now committed to Barca through 2024, with an extension to 2025 still possible if he participates in a minimum number of games in the 2023–2024 campaign. His €50 million release clause is still in place.

Alonso, 32, left Chelsea last summer when his contract with the Premier League team expired and signed with Barca on a free agency agreement for an initial period of one year.

Sabri Lamouchi has been named as Cardiff City’s next manager.

The 51-year-old former France international, who led Nottingham Forest from June 2019 to October 2020, has agreed to a contract and will take over for Mark Hudson, who was fired on January 14 after only 18 games in charge.

The 60 million pounds offer from Arsenal for Moises Caicedo was reportedly rejected.

The Gunners thought Brighton immediately rejected their approach when they made a pitch for the Ecuadorian international.

