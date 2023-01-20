Official; Two Confirmed Deals, Chelsea Makes A Lucrative Bid For 21 year old Star Player.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Two confirmed deals.

Bournemouth has acquired winger Dango Ouattara from French club Lorient for about £20 million, marking their first acquisition of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has made 18 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and has contributed six goals and six assists.

Ouattara, who has 11 international appearances for Burkina Faso and five goals to his name, arrives on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Harry Clarke has made a permanent move to Ipswich Town after being called up from his loan stint at Stoke City.

The 21-year-old has made an impression throughout the first half of this season and has now made 20 appearances for the Potters across all competitions.

Having risen through the youth levels at Ipswich Town, Harry, a Hale End graduate, joined the team in 2015.

The defender has accrued significant loan experience at Oldham Athletic since earning his first professional contract in 2018, and he also enjoyed a fruitful stint in Scotland in the 2021–2022 season, where he played for Ross County and Hibernian.

Chelsea makes a lucrative bid for 21 year old star player.

Moises Caicedo, a midfielder for Brighton & Hove Albion, has had Chelsea’s bid for him rejected.

This week, the Stamford Bridge club submitted a written offer for £55 million, but Brighton regards the 21-year-old player much higher, and the Amex Stadium’s official position is that he is not for sale.

They have no interest in allowing him to travel anyplace during this window, and the offer was well below what Brighton would ever contemplate, let alone accept.

