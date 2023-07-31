Official: The Super Falcons Qualify For The World Cup Round Of 16 Stage

The Super Falcons Of Nigeria played their final game in the Women’s World Cup Group Stage today when they took on out-of-form Ireland at the Suncorp Stadium. The Nigerian Women’s National Team needed a win or a draw from this match to secure their spot in the World Cup Round Of 16 this year.

The first half of the game was a bit dull and unentertaining as both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances. Asisat Oshoala was presented with the biggest goalscoring opportunity of the first period which she failed to convert for the Super Falcons. The first 45 minutes of this game ended goalless between both national teams.

The Nigerian Women’s National Team were a bit pumped up in the second half of the game as they attacked Ireland more aggressively but still failed to score a goal. The game eventually ended goalless between both national teams as they failed to score a single goal in the whole 90+ minutes of football action.

The Super Falcons Of Nigeria have officially qualified for the World Cup Round Of 16 Stage today after finishing 2nd on their Group B table with five points.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)