OFFICIAL: Super Falcons Star Wins Player Of The Match Award After Her Excellent Performance

The Super Falcons of Nigeria in the early hours of today Friday, July 21 kick off their campaign in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a goalless draw against Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

The game was largely dominated by the CONCACAF giants both in the first and second half of the game, as the Nigerian team sat to defend, and they made use of the long balls through Asisat Oshoala which created a lot of problems for the Canadian back line. The Barcelona star was able to singlehandedly battle the Canadian defenders with her physicality and pace.

However, Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie was able to protect the Super Falcons in the game with her tremendous saves including the famous 50th-minute spot kick she saved after a penalty was awarded to the Canadian women.

The Super Falcons will take on Australia in their next game of the ongoing World Cup where they will be looking for a victory to boost their hopes of advancing to the next phase of the competition.

