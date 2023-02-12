OFFICIAL: Southampton Appoints New Interim Manager Ahead Of Chelsea Clash In EPL (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southampton will face Chelsea in their next Premier League game after losing 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Marys on Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the game against the Blues, the Saints have sacked their manager Nathan Jones and have appointed an interim manager for the match.

The former Stoke City boss Nathan Jones took over from Ralph Hasenhuttl in November, shortly before the league paused for the Qatar FIFA World Cup, but the team struggle all through his stay at the club. The former Luton boss lost seven of his eight Premier League matches in charge, with his ony victory coming against Everton last month.

The Saints confirmed in their official statement that they have sacked Nathan Jones and have appointed Rubén Sellés as their interim manager to take over the game against Chelsea next weekend.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones. First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club,” the club stated.

“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea,” the club added.

SportingAbimbola (

)