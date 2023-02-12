SPORT

OFFICIAL: Southampton Appoints New Interim Manager Ahead Of Chelsea Clash In EPL (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southampton will face Chelsea in their next Premier League game after losing 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Marys on Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the game against the Blues, the Saints have sacked their manager Nathan Jones and have appointed an interim manager for the match.

Nathan Jones SACKED by Southampton as disastrous managerial reign ends

The former Stoke City boss Nathan Jones took over from Ralph Hasenhuttl in November, shortly before the league paused for the Qatar FIFA World Cup, but the team struggle all through his stay at the club. The former Luton boss lost seven of his eight Premier League matches in charge, with his ony victory coming against Everton last month.

Southampton sack manager Nathan Jones

The Saints confirmed in their official statement that they have sacked Nathan Jones and have appointed Rubén Sellés as their interim manager to take over the game against Chelsea next weekend.

Nathan Jones SACKED by Southampton after horror run of games leaves club bottom of Premier League | The Sun

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones. First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club,” the club stated.

Ruben Selles: Ralph Hasenhuttl's new No 2 and his 'special' journey to the Premier League - The Athletic

“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea,” the club added.

Rubén Sellés, in a green and blue Southampton-branded training hoodie, looks and points in the direction of two players in the foreground on the training pitch at Staplewood Campus.

SportingAbimbola (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BVB vs CHE: How Graham Potter Could Lineup His Team For The UCL Showdown On Wednesday

3 mins ago

VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

12 mins ago

Erik ten Hag hints at Man United Harry Maguire plan that could push captain to leave club

22 mins ago

Boost for Man Utd as UEFA gives green light for takeover bid from Qatari investors

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button