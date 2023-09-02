OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Midfielder Wins Man Of The Match Award After His Superb Display Today.

The Spanish giants Real Madrid extended their winning run to four matches after they got a 2 – 1 win over Getafe in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The Los Blancos were far from their usual best but they managed to emerge victorious in today’s league match.

Goals from Joselu and Jude Bellingham secured the comeback victory for Real Madrid while Broja Mayoral scored a consolation goal for Getafe.

The Los Blancos were terrible in the opening 45 minutes of the game as they went one goal behind at halftime.

In the second half, The Spanish giants Real Madrid showed their attacking threat as they scored two quick-fire goals to seal the comeback victory over their opponent.

The home side Real Madrid recorded 729 passes, 12 shots on target, 14 shots off target and 88 percent passing accuracy while Getafe recorded 23 percent passing accuracy, 2 shots on target and 4 shots off target.

The England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was named man of the match for his superb performance in today’s league match.

