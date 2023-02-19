OFFICIAL: PSG Superstar Messi Wins Man Of The Match Award After His Brilliant Performance Today.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The French giants Paris Saint Germain continued their impressive run of form after they got a 4 – 3 win over Lille in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The Parisians were dominant all through the match as they emerged victorious in today’s league encounter.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe(x2), Neymar Junior and Leo Messi secured the comeback victory for Argentina while Jonathan Bamba, John David and Dikate scored three consolation goals for Lille.

The French giants Paris Saint Germain showed their attacking threat in the opening 45 minutes of the game as they took a deserved 2 – 1 lead at halftime.

In the second half, The Parisians were shambolic in defence but they rallied back to score two late goals in today’s match.

The home side Paris Saint Germain recorded 10 shots on target, 46% ball possession, 85% passing accuracy and 12 shots while Lille recorded 502 passes, 54% ball possession, 7 shots on target and 9 shots off target.

The Argentina and Paris Saint Germain attacker Leo Messi was named man of the match for his incredible performance in today’s league match.

– What’s your opinion about Leo Messi’s performance against Lille?

