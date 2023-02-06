SPORT

Official: Premier League Team of the Week Revealed as Rashford & Fernandes are omitted.

In Goal is Nottingham Forest New Acquisition, Keylor Navas who completed a loan move from Paris Saint-Germain on the final day of the January transfer window, The Ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper got his debut at the weekend against Leeds United and made 4 saves to get his first clean sheet.

The three man defence will see Ben Mee, Tim Ream & James Tarkowski all combine in the heart of defence after their outstanding defensive display for their respective club sides. The latter scored a winner to help his side defeat Mikel Arteta’s Gunners at Goodison Park.

Tottenham’s Pierre Emile Hojbjerg was picked after his match winning assist for Kane’s record-breaking goal against City & he will be joined Declan Rice, Onana & Ruben Neves who added to Liverpool woes with a third goal to kill the game off at the Molineux.

The front three will feature Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored a goal and recorded two assists in the Foxes win with Harry Kane and Mbeumo completing the attack after contributing goal wise for Spurs and Brentford.

