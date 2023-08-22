Official: Premier League Team of the Week for Matchday 2 as Man City & Liverpool Stars Make The list.

The Official Premier team of the week for Matchday two has been announced, without further ado, Below is the lineup of players that were selected;

In Goal is West Ham United goalkeeper, Areola who made brillant saves to keep the Hammers in the game against the Blues, he denied Enzo Fernandez from the spot in an entertaining London derby match.

The defence will feature Nottingham, Serge Aurier who provided two crucial assist to help his side register their first win of the campaign, followed by Man City’s Manuel Akanji who had a solid performance for Pep Guardiola’s City vs Newcastle with Brighton’s Estupinan taking the final spot after he netted a goal and recorded an assist in the Seagulls 4-1 win over Wolves.

In the middle of the park, James Ward Prowse had a debut to remember as the orchestrated brillant passes and crosses to played big roles in the Hammers securing a big win vs the Blues, the England international will partner Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai who had one of his best games in a Liverpool’s shirt against Bournemouth.

With Sarr completing the midfield trio after he played a significant role in Tottenham beating Manchester United with his brillant goal.

Upfront, we have Phil Foden combined with Solly March while on the wings Leon Bailey and Mitoma completes the team of the week.

