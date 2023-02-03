OFFICIAL: Premier League Announce the Winner of the Player of the Month Award For January

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For the second time this year, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has received the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award for the month of January.

With goals in three of Manchester United’s four games last month, Rashford maintained his outstanding run.

Before scoring the game-winning goal in the Manchester derby, he scored in a 3-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

The England international was nominated for the January Budweiser Goal of the Month award after scoring a stunning long-range goal against Arsenal. The winner will be revealed later today.

Rashford wins the prize for the third time in his career after also doing so in January 2019 and September 2022.

The 25-year-old was able to beat the likes Newcastle’s Dan Burn, Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Brighton’s Solly March, Brentford’s David Raya, and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to pick up the award.

After a panel of football experts’ votes and those those by the general public on the EA SPORTS website were merged, he won.

