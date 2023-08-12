SPORT

Official: Paris Saint-Germain unveils New Signing & Confirms His Squad Number for the 23/24 season.

Paris Saint-Germain has officially secured the services of French international Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

Reports revealed that Dembele, who had a €50 million (£42 million) release clause stipulated in his contract, had expressed his desire to join the ranks of the French champions, PSG.

In accordance with the established protocol, PSG submitted a formal letter to Barcelona earlier this month, confirming their intention to meet the €50 million transfer fee and requesting permission to initiate negotiations with Dembele.

The talented winger has committed to a five-year contract with PSG and is set to wear the No 23 shirt.

Expressing his excitement about this new chapter in his career, Dembele shared, “I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club. I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud.”

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reacted to the signing of the Ex-Barcelona winger. He stated, “We are delighted to welcome Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain where he will be an important and committed player for our club.

The passion and determination shown by Ousmane as he has signed for PSG is fantastic and perfectly corresponds to the attitude required of all of our players. We are proud to be able to bring another French World Cup winner to Paris Saint-Germain as we enter a new great era for our club.”

Dembele, who was originally signed by Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record €135 million in 2017, had reached an agreement last year with Barcelona that included a clause allowing him to depart for €50 million if an interested club offered the specified amount before July 31, 2023.

Source: The Athletic.

