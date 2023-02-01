Official: Nigerian Striker Tolu Arokodare Joins Genk From Valmiera Football Club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Belgian Pro League campaigners, Koninklijke Racing Club Genk has added another Nigerian international into it’s ranks following the arrival of top striker,Tolu Arokodare from Latn side, Valmiera Football Club.

Born on 23 November 2000, 22-year-old ,Tolu Arokodare during his youth in Nigeria played for Kash Academy and Flying Sports Academy in Festac, as well as the Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy.

The tallish center forward later joined the Box2Box FC academy in Surulere, Lagos, and had trials with European clubs SC Freiburg and Toulouse.

After series of trails, Tolu Arokodare later landed in Lat where he signed up for Latn topflight league side, Valmiera Football Club in June 2019.

Scoring goal week in, week out, Arokodare was loaned to German club 1. FC Köln for the 2020–21 season.

He made his professional debut for Köln in the Bundesliga on 26 September 2020, coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute for Sebastian Andersson in the away match against Arminia Bielefeld, which finished as a 1–0 loss.

On 28 June 2021, Arokodare joined Ligue 2 club Amiens on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy.

Scoring exciting and decisive goals for, Amiens, the Nigerian striker thus terminated his loan move to pinch tent with Belgian giants, Koninklijke Racing Club Genk.

