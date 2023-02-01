SPORT

Official: Nigerian Striker Tolu Arokodare Joins Genk From Valmiera Football Club

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Belgian Pro League campaigners, Koninklijke Racing Club Genk has added another Nigerian international into it’s ranks following the arrival of top striker,Tolu Arokodare from Latn side, Valmiera Football Club.

Born on 23 November 2000, 22-year-old ,Tolu Arokodare during his youth in Nigeria played for Kash Academy and Flying Sports Academy in Festac, as well as the Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy.

The tallish center forward later joined the Box2Box FC academy in Surulere, Lagos, and had trials with European clubs SC Freiburg and Toulouse.

After series of trails, Tolu Arokodare later landed in Lat where he signed up for Latn topflight league side, Valmiera Football Club in June 2019.

Scoring goal week in, week out, Arokodare was loaned to German club 1. FC Köln for the 2020–21 season.

He made his professional debut for Köln in the Bundesliga on 26 September 2020, coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute for Sebastian Andersson in the away match against Arminia Bielefeld, which finished as a 1–0 loss.

On 28 June 2021, Arokodare joined Ligue 2 club Amiens on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy.

Scoring exciting and decisive goals for, Amiens, the Nigerian striker thus terminated his loan move to pinch tent with Belgian giants, Koninklijke Racing Club Genk.

Chygozzz (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

MUN vs NOT: Facts, The Referee, Possible Lineups, And All You Need To Know About The Match

9 mins ago

Top footballers who will celebrate their birthdays in February

15 mins ago

Barca’s move for Julian Araujo is in danger of crumbling due to late paperwork

24 mins ago

Transfer: Done deal; Hakim Ziyech’s loan move to PSG at risk of collapse; Tuanzebe joins Stoke City

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button