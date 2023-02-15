Official: Nigerian Eligible Midfielder Solomon Omale Joins Slezský FC Opava

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Czech First League giants, Slezský FC Opava have complete the signing of rock-solid Nigerian defensive Midfielder,Solomon Omale from Czech based outfit,1. SK Prostějov.

Born on Jan 2, 2001, 22-year-old Solomon Omale started his professional football career with Nigerian based outfit, Galadima Football Academy.

Following an exciting development process with Gaaladima Football Academy, much sorted Solomon Omale landed in Slovakia were he signed up for Slovak elite league side,ŠKF Sered in 2019.

In search of new experience and quality game time, Solomon Omale landed in Czech Republic to sign up for 1. SK Prostějov in 2020.

In the colourss of 1. SK Prostějov, Solomon Omale showed off his enamours talents before been loaned out to garner lots of experience for Topflight League actions.

After undergoing Slezský FC Opava routine medicals, Solomon Omale was showed off by his new employees as he is tipped to add quality to the Slezský FC Opava teaam

Chygozzz (

)