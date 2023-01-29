Official: Newcastle United unveils their first signing of the January transfer window (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Magpies have announced the signing of Everton attacker, Anthony Gordon.

The highly-rated attacker has joined Eddie Howe’s side on a five-year contract.

According to reports from the Athletic on Friday, both parties had reached an agreement on an initial £40 million price for the England international before he completed his medical examinations yesterday.

Chelsea were reported to be keen on securing the services of the 21-year-old earlier in the window, bit were somehow put off by Everton’s transfer price for the Englishman.

The Toffees confirmed in a statement few minutes ago: Anthony has signed for Newcastle United for a undisclosed fee.

“The striker, age 21, leaves Everton after formally requesting a move.

Gordon joined in the club’s youth setup at the age of 11, he earned his senior debut at the age of 16. He then went on to play for the First Team in 78 games and scored seven goals.

Gordon missed three days of the week’s Everton training sessions, but he went back on Friday morning before finalizing the paperwork for his transfer to Newcastle.

As his team continues to strive for a spot in the Champions League for next season, Eddie Howe expressed his desire to bolster his offensive ranks following Chris Wood’s loan departure to Nottingham Forest.

