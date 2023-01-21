Official: Moukoko signs contract extension with Dortmund

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The German striker dismissed the offers he had and the Signal Iduna Park club announced his contract extension until 2026.

Youssoufa Moukoko decided to dismiss the offers he had from several big clubs and renew with Borussia Dortmund, who made it official on Saturday. Moukoko extended his contract until June 2026, which precludes the possibility of leaving the German club on a free at the end of the season. He was one of Barcelona’s future options.

As revealed by German channel Sport 1, Moukoko’s agents tried to include in his new contract with Borussia Dortmund an exit clause to Barcelona for the next few seasons, something the German club’s officials refused to do.

Borussia Dortmund gave Moukoko earlier this week an ultimatum: before the team resumes the Bundesliga (this Sunday against Augsburg) the young striker had to decide whether to renew or become a free agent this coming summer. Moukoko, 18, is one of the most coveted players by the big clubs and his contract was up at the end of the season. Newcastle were making moves to sign the striker and Barcelona like him.

Sebastian Kehl, Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, revealed last Sunday that his club had made the striker “a very attractive offer”. Kehl expressed his desire for the striker to stay: “He has not yet completed his development and I see enormous potential in him. But as a club we have limits (financially).”

Moukoko became the youngest player to represent Germany at a World Cup (on November 23, 2022, against Japan in the first round of Qatar 2022, aged 18 years and 3 days) and is Borussia Dortmund’s top scorer in the current Bundesliga, with 6 goals in 1 4 games.

