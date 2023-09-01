OFFICIAL: Manchester United announce their sixth acquisition of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have made a significant deadline day signing after sealing the loan transfer of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

Amrabat’s arrival at Old Trafford comes at a loan fee of £8.5 million, accompanied by an option for United to make the move permanent for £21.5 million next summer if he performs well during his loan spell.

This reunion between Amrabat and ten Hag is not by chance. The two previously worked together at Utrecht in the Eredivisie, where Amrabat showed his footballing prowess.

This signing is part of United’s late transfer window activity, which also includes goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and left-back Sergio Reguilon, as ten Hag finalises his summer squad.

At 27 years old, Amrabat brings valuable experience to Manchester United. During his time at Fiorentina, he played a pivotal role in their journey to the final of the Europa Conference League last season.

However, he played a significant part in Morocco’s impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Amrabat’s talent had attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, most notably Liverpool, who had previously been linked to him.

Fulham had also explored the possibility of signing the midfielder. However, Amrabat was resolute in his desire to join Manchester United, fulfilling a dream that he holds dear.

Speaking about his move, Amrabat expressed his excitement, saying, “It is a huge honor to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment, but I’m someone who always listens to my heart, and now I am representing the club of my dreams.”

Reflecting on his previous experience with ten Hag, Amrabat is confident that the manager’s coaching and guidance will help him reach his full potential and contribute to the team’s success this season.

Source: The Mirror.co.uk.

