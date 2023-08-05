OFFICIAL: Manchester United announce their 3rd signing of the summer transfer window (Photos).

Manchester United has officially completed the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a deal potentially worth up to £72 million.

Negotiations between the Red Devils and Atalanta intensified in late July, with manager Erik ten Hag eager to secure the young forward before the new Premier League season commenced.

Initially, Atalanta aimed for a club-record fee of €90 million (£77m) but ultimately settled for a fixed fee of £64 million, with an additional £8 million in add-ons. Represented by the same agency as Ten Hag, Hojlund agreed to personal terms some time ago and was delighted to fulfill his childhood dream of joining Manchester United, the team he has supported for years.

The 20-year-old Danish forward underwent a medical at Carrington after being absent from Atalanta’s pre-season friendly against Bournemouth, and he has now signed a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months. Hojlund’s transfer fee makes him the sixth-most expensive signing in Manchester United’s history.

Ten Hag had prioritized the addition of a new striker this summer after struggling with limited options up front last season. Hojlund emerged as the ideal candidate after United decided against pursuing a deal for Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

With Anthony Martial recovering from injury, Ten Hag experimented with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford as false nines during pre-season.

However, Hojlund’s attributes as a line-leading frontman fit the manager’s requirements, thanks to his impressive pace and power despite his young age. Last season, he scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Atalanta, having joined the club from Sturm Graz for £14.5 million in 2022.

Hojlund has also been catching the eye for the Danish national team, netting five goals in two back-to-back Euro 2024 qualifiers in March, including a hat-trick against Finland. United’s summer spending has now reached approximately £175 million, with Hojlund joining the likes of Mason Mount and Andre Onana, while a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is still possible.

Source: Sky Sports

