Official; Manchester United announce player of the month for January.

Manchester United’s January 2023 Player of the Month is Marcus Rashford.

Man United forward had an incredible month in which he scored in all but two of United’s eight games, including the game-winning goal in the Manchester derby, which United won 2-1 at Old Trafford.

This extraordinary scoring streak also means that he has tied Dennis Viollet’s record of scoring in nine straight home matches, bringing his season total to an unbelievable 18 goals.

Man United no. 10 continues to improve under Erik ten Hag this season, with highlights including a magnificent effort against Arsenal and another classic individual solo strike against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Rashford scored all three goals in our January cup victories over Everton and Charlton Athletic and in the United FA Cup victory over Bournemouth. His double versus the Addicks was the result of a brilliant late cameo.

The fantastic day when Man United ended Pep Guardiola’s Premier League title hopes with a 2-1 victory. Rashford scored the game-winning goal after Alejandro Garnacho played beautifully through the ball into the box to set him up.

He nutmegged Thomas Partey and slammed the ball past Aaron Ramsdale for a goal against the Gunners, but still lost the game by a score of 3-2 despite his comeback under Ten Hag.

In Man United’s 3-0 win over Steve Cooper’s side at the City Ground, his excellent first goal against Forest set the tone. He made a spectacular solo run through the middle of the field before shooting past Wayne Hennessey.

In Man United’s final game of January, United defeated Reading 3-1, Rashford had a goal disallowed due to offsides before he scored on a header. Because of this, he no longer holds the record for most goals scored in a home game in a row.

Man United attacker wins the prize for the second month in a row, becoming the first United player this season to do so. He beat out Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Bruno Fernandes.

