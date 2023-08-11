SPORT

OFFICIAL: Man Utd Star Joins Fenerbahce

Manchester United star Fred has left the club for a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce. The Brazil international spent five years with the Red Devils but will continue is football trade in Turkey this season.

Manchester United released an official statement on their website to confirm the Fred’s move to Fenerbahce.

“Manchester United can confirm an agreement in principle has been reached with Fenerbahce for the transfer of Fred,” the club confirmed.

“The Brazil international is set for a switch to the Turkish Super Lig, subject to a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance to process the move. Our no.17 is scheduled to fly out to Istanbul on Saturday, in order to take his medical tests.

“The 30-year-old leaves so many positive memories from his time at Old Trafford, where he has been a hugely popular individual, both as a person and as a player.

“Everybody at the club would like to wish the very best of luck to Fred for the future, as we await confirmation that the deal is completed.”

