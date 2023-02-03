OFFICIAL: Man Utd Star Beats Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka To Win EPL Player Of The Month Award

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for January 2023 ahead of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, and Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez.

The England international played four games in the league last month, and was influential in Manchester United’s stunning performance as they picked up seven points from possible 12 which include a dramatic comeback win over their Noisy Neighbours Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Rashford scored the all-important winner in that derby, as well as netting in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth and 3-2 defeat at Arsenal. Marcus also played in our 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. His tally for this campaign now currently stands at 18 strikes in 31 appearances across all competitions, with nine of those goals coming in our league campaign.

This is the second time this term that the Manchester United no.10 has picked up the Premier League Player of the Month award this season, after doing so for September, too.

