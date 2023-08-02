Official: Man Utd announce goalkeeper has completed permanent transfer to Championship side

Manchester United has officially announced the transfer of goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to Sunderland, with the 23-year-old joining the Black Cats on a permanent deal.

As the Championship season approaches, Bishop is set to provide back-up to Anthony Patterson at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland’s campaign commencing at home against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Red Devils confirmed the transfer through a statement on their website, revealing that the move was completed for an undisclosed fee.

The club also expressed their well-wishes to Bishop, describing him as a “hugely popular member of the squad.” In a touching gesture, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag presented Bishop with a shirt signed by the players after a friendly match against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas, acknowledging his contribution and service to the club.

Bishop joined Manchester United from Southend United in January 2020, but despite his time at the club, he never featured in a senior game.

However, the goalkeeper gained valuable experience during a loan spell at Mansfield Town during the 2020/21 season, where he played a key role in helping the Stags reach the League Two play-off final.

During his tenure at Old Trafford, Bishop primarily represented the Under-21 group and was an active participant in the goalkeeper’s training sessions. Fans often spotted him in the directors’ box during matches last season, showing his dedication to the club.

Following the completion of his move to Sunderland, Bishop expressed his excitement about the club’s direction and their emphasis on developing young talent. He is eager to earn his place in the team and contribute to the Black Cats’ ambitions in the highly competitive Championship.

