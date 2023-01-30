Official: Man Utd Announce 4 Nominees for the January Player of the Month Award

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Red Devils carried their impressive form from the end of last year into January with a 1-1 draw and a 3-2 loss against Arsenal the only blemish on an otherwise splendid month.

Most of Manchester United’s players contributed heavily to this hot form and four of them have been nominated for the club’s Player of the Month award for January.

The winner of the award for December, Marcus Rashford, was nominated once again after scoring seven goals and providing two assists in just seven games. He won the Man of the Match award four times in January. His latest goal came against Arsenal in the 3-2 loss.

The Englishman was also nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for January.

Another player nominated is Casemiro. The 30-year-old has been the best midfielder in Manchester United’s rank since he joined the club last summer. He recently scored twice in the 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup to help the Red Devils reach the round of 16.

In January, the defensive midfielder scored three goals and provided two assists in six games. In the process, he won two Man of the Match awards.

Bruno Fernandes has been rejuvenated since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Portuguese superstar has stepped up for the Red Devils, creating and scoring goals for fun once again. In seven appearances in all competitions, he has scored three goals and provided three assists.

The fourth player nominated for the monthly award is Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The right-back has been instrumental to Erik ten Hag’s men since Diogo Dalot got injured. After playing very few games in the first half of the season, he has turned his season around with his impressive performance so far. In seven appearances, he has helped the Red Devils keep three clean sheets (Bournemouth, Charlton, and Nottingham Forest).

