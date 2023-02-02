OFFICIAL: Man United Superstar Raphael Varane Retires From International Football Aged 29.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football. The French centre back has been a mainstay in the France national team ever since he made his debut for his country but at the age of 29, he has decided to hand up his boots and focus on his club career.

Varane had a very good run with the France national team in the 2018 world cup, winning the gold medal with his country as well as been one of the most outstanding defenders of the tournament. A few years later, he got the winners medal with his country in the UEFA Nation’s League. Ahead of the 2022 world cup, France was deemed the favourites to win the trophy but unfortunately, they were beaten at the finals by Argentina and this defeat denied Varane a chance to go into the record books with his team.

At the club level, Varane will keep playing his best football with Manchester United. He has been the best defender for the Red Devils since his move from Real Madrid 2 summers ago and now, he is set to turn his entire focus into his club career.

