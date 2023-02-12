SPORT

OFFICIAL: Man United Star Fred Wins Man Of The Match Award After Impressive Display Against Leeds

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United returned to action against their bitter rivals Leeds United at Elland Road just a few days after the Red Devils hosted the Whites at Old Trafford. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag was frustrated as his boys lost two points at the Theatre of Dreams despite coming from behind to level a two-goal deficit. 

Manchester United revenged the draw today as they traveled to Elland Road for their weekend game. The match was a very difficult one for the Red Devils who were unable to unlock Leeds United’s defense in the first half of the clash. 

However, the game turned around when Erik Ten Hag made a very beautiful and tactical change that turned the whole situation around in favor of the away team. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring before Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho doubled the lead to give the team a comfortable win.

After the game, the English Premier League analyzed the player’s performance and decided to award Brazilian midfielder Fred the Man Of The Match Award. Although some thought it could go to Rashford or Gernancho, Fred clinched the award.

Marayanatha (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

UEL: Man Utd possible lineup vs Barcelona on Thursday

2 mins ago

Video: Brazil Legend Compares Osimhen To Pele

17 mins ago

Video: Careca Compares Osimhen To Pele

17 mins ago

BVB vs CHE: Head-To-Head Stats Of Enzo Fernandez vs Bellingham

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button