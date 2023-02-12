OFFICIAL: Man United Star Fred Wins Man Of The Match Award After Impressive Display Against Leeds

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United returned to action against their bitter rivals Leeds United at Elland Road just a few days after the Red Devils hosted the Whites at Old Trafford. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag was frustrated as his boys lost two points at the Theatre of Dreams despite coming from behind to level a two-goal deficit.

Manchester United revenged the draw today as they traveled to Elland Road for their weekend game. The match was a very difficult one for the Red Devils who were unable to unlock Leeds United’s defense in the first half of the clash.

However, the game turned around when Erik Ten Hag made a very beautiful and tactical change that turned the whole situation around in favor of the away team. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring before Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho doubled the lead to give the team a comfortable win.

After the game, the English Premier League analyzed the player’s performance and decided to award Brazilian midfielder Fred the Man Of The Match Award. Although some thought it could go to Rashford or Gernancho, Fred clinched the award.

Marayanatha (

)