Official: Man United Star Edges Out Other Nominees to Win the MOTM Award after his brilliant display

The Red Devils completed a spirited comeback to beat Nottingham Forest and extend their long winning streak at the Threatre of Dreams after dragging themselves back into the match, having gone two goals down within minutes of kick-off,

Recording their eighth straight league win and their 11th in a row versus Forest – the Manchester based outfit ultimately needed captain Fernandes to fire home a second-half winner from the penalty spot, leaving their 10-man visitors floored.

Having fought back from two goals behind at Old Trafford for just a third time in the Premier League era, Manchester United next meet old foes Arsenal. Nottingham Forest have less time to recover, as they must host Burnley in Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie before visiting the Blues at Stamford Bridge next week.

After the completion of the match, Portugal and Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes was named the man of the match after his brilliant performance in today’s league encounter.

The 28-year-old bounced back from a sluggish start with an assist and a goal that proved to be the difference at the end.

Source: Premier League.com

