Manchester United announce official deal.

Charlie McNeill, Manchester United forward has been signed by Newport County on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old striker has a deal with the Exiles and will play his first real game of men’s football at Rodney Parade.

McNeill has a history of success in age-grade competitions and will now look to help Newport County, who have only scored nine goals in open play this season, make the jump to League Two.

On Saturday, Graham Coughlan’s team will host Swindon at Rodney Parade, and McNeill, along with fellow January additions Harry Charsley and Matt Baker, hopes to make his debut.

Manchester United agree deal on personal terms with Marcel Sabitzer.

Marcel Sabitzer and Manchester United have reached a personal agreement, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United chose Sabitzer to fill in for Christian Eriksen, who has an ankle injury and won’t be able to work until May.

Manchester United and Marcel Sabitzer has reached a personal agreement, just Bayern Munich and Manchester United remain in the transaction.

Sabitzer will be going to Manchester tonight because he wants Manchester United move.

If the clubs can reach a final agreement, the Austrian departed the airport in Munich at 6 p.m. German time and is currently en route to finish some medical checks.

