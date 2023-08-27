SPORT

Official: Man City Star Edges Out Other Nominees to Win the MOTM Award after his brilliant Display.

Rodri was the hero with his late strike maintaining Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League season.

Erling Haaland, who missed a first-half penalty, put the Citizens ahead just after the hour mark, though Sheffield United looked like they had snatched a point when substitute Jayden Bogle equalised five minutes from time.

But there was to be another twist just three minutes later, when Rodri fired a wonderful first-time shot into the top-left corner to ensure victory.

The Manchester based outfit will look for a fourth successive win when they host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Meanwhile, United are in midweek EFL Cup action against Lincoln City, before seeking their first Premier League point of the season at home to Everton on Saturday.

After the completion of the match, Spain and Manchester City midfielder, Rodri was named the man of the match after his impressive performance in today’s league encounter.

The defensive minded player was solid in the middle of the park for the Citizens, as he registered 98.2% pass accuracy, completed two successful dribbles and scored a decisive goal to hand his side their third win of the 23/24 campaign.

Source: Premier League.

