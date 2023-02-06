OFFICIAL: Man City Release Statement Following Multiple Alleged Breaches Of PL Financial Rules

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City have expressed their “surprise” at discovering that the club has supposedly breached a number of Premier League financial rules.

The Premier League revealed that, following a four-year investigation, the defending champions of England are being charged over alleged financial mismanagement. The Cityzens are said to have breached regulations on more than 100 occasions, with their case now being referred to an independent commission.

Manchester City released an official statement on their website to react to the multiple alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with,” the club stated.

“The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

“As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

