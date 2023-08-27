Official: Liverpool Star Wins the Man of the Match Award After His Superb Performance Tonight.

Liverpool completed a remarkable comeback to win 2-1 at St. James’ Park, despite Newcastle playing with a one-man advantage for over an hour.

The Magpies were well in control after Gordon’s first-half opener and Van Dijk’s dismissal soon after, only for the Reds to roar back late in the second half.

Darwin Nunez stole the show from the bench, with the Uruguay striker firing twice in quick succession to steal all three points for Klopp’s side, this win will see the Reds move up to fourth on the league standings.

Liverpool host Aston Villa next Sunday, while Newcastle United visit Brighton and Hove Albion the day before.

After the completion of the match, Uruguay and Liverpool striker, Darwin Nunez was named the man of the match after his impressive performance in today’s league encounter.

The Ex-Benfica forward came off the bench to make an impact, during the 13 minutes he played, he recorded 60% pass accuracy, had two attempts at goal, which proved decisive for the Merseyside based outfit in their quest for all three points.

Source: Premier League.

