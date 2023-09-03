OFFICIAL: Liverpool Star Wins the Man Of the Match Award after his superb performance Today.

Liverpool made it three wins on the bounce following a commanding victory over Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday Afternoon.

Dominik Szoboszlai and a Matty Cash own-goal put Jurgen Klopp’s side in control during the first half of the German’s 300th Premier League game in charge at Anfield.

Egyptian winger, Mohamed Salah who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, put the result beyond any doubt soon after the break as the Merseyside based outfit remain unbeaten and climb to third in the table.

Both sides head into the international break before returning to Premier League action on September 16. Liverpool travel to Wolves that day with Villa hosting Crystal Palace.

After the completion of the match, Liverpool and Egyptian winger, Mohamed Salah was voted the man of the match after his impressive performance in today’s league encounter.

The 30-year-old featured for 90 minutes, completed 22 out of his attempted 27 passes, created 2 big chances, had four shots at goal and was able to convert one which proved to be to final blow to Unai Emery’s side comeback hopes.

Source: Premier League.

