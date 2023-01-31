Official: Funsho Bamgboye Joins Romanian Side Rapid București

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Romanian professional football club based in Bucharest, which competes in the Liga I, Rapid București, has completed the transfer of Nigerian junior international,Funsho Ibrahim Bamgboye from Hungarian side, Fehérvár Football Club.

Born on 9 January 1999, Ibrahim Bamgboye started his professional football career with Senegalese based side,Aspire Academy Senegal.

After been discovered by the Aspire Football Dreams talent search program and given a scholarship.

He qualified by being named one of the top three players in his age group amongst those selected from Nigeria.

He led his team to a victory at the 2014 Al Kass International Cup in Qatar, where they defeated Real Madrid in the final in a penalty shootout.

He first attracted attention in April 2015, when he helped his club win that year’s U16 Mediterranean International Cup in Spain, which included teams such as Villarreal and Sevilla. He supplied the game-winning assist in the final.

In late 2016, it was reported that Bamgboye had undergone trials in Hungary with top flight club Szombathelyi Haladás.

In January 2017, on his eighteenth birthday, Bamgboye officially signed a two and a half year contract with Haladás Although there was initially an issue to get him his work permit, he finally made his debut on 25 February, during a 2–0 loss to Újpest where he came on as a 70′ substitute for Márk Jagodics.

After his 5years stint with, Fehérvár Football Club, scoring 12goals in 78 apperances, the Nigerian striker was earlier today unveiled by his new side after passing Rapid București routine medicals.

Chygozzz (

)