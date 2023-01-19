Official: FC Barcelona announces the signing of Argentine Lucas Román

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

He comes from Ferro Carril Oeste, joins Barça Atlètic and has a cancellation clause of 400 million euros.

FC Barcelona has announced the signing of Argentine striker Lucas Román from Club Ferro Carril Oeste to Barça Atlètic. Both clubs have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player, who signs until June 30, 2026 with a termination clause of 400 million euros. Román signed his contract with FC Barcelona alongside Joan Soler, the manager responsible for youth soccer, and José Ramón Alexanco, director of youth soccer. Afterwards, he was photographed at the Johan Cruyff Stadium wearing the FC Barcelona shirt. The transfer price, not specified in the club’s press release, is around 1.2 million euros.

Born in the Caballito neighborhood of Buenos Aires (Argentina) on February 10, 2004, Lucas Román has grown up in the youth ranks of Club Ferro from the age of 7 until he reached the first team. Last season, in his second year as a youth player, he played 27 games in which he scored three goals and one assist. Lucas Román, or ‘Pocho’ Román, as he is known in Argentina, stands out for his versatility in attacking positions. He is left-footed and can play as a center forward, right winger or midfielder.

The young player told the club’s official media that “I’m very excited, I’m going to give my best”. He defines himself as “a winger or striker, I can play all over the front line, I’m left-footed and I always try to play hand-to-hand, always for the team”. He explains that his nickname, ‘Poch0, “I’ve had it since I was a kid” and expresses his excitement: “I’m privileged. Marquez? I’m going to learn a lot, I hope to give a lot to him and to the team”.

