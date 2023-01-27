OFFICIAL: Ex-Real Madrid Star Signs New Contract With Barcelona (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Real Madrid star Marcos Alonso has signed a new one year deal with Barcelona which also includes an option for further season. The Spanish defender joined the Catalans on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer and has been one of the best players for the Blaugranas this season.

With two goals in 19 games so far, he has already collected his first trophy at Barça, the Spanish Super Cup won in Saudi Arabia against his former club Real Madrid.

Barcelona released an official statement on their website to announce Alonso’s new contract with the club.

“FC Barcelona and Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement for the player to extend his contract until 30 June 2024. The buyout clause has been set at 50 million euros,” the club confirmed.

“The event at which pen was put to paper took place this Friday in the offices at Spotify Camp Nou, with president Joan Laporta in attendance along with first vice-president Rafa Yuste, the vice-president for the economic area Eduard Romeu, director of football Mateu Alemany and director of sport Jordi Cruyff.”

