OFFICIAL: Ex-Man United winger, Anthony Elanga wins man of the match Award after scoring vs Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest pulled off their first win at Stamford Bridge and consigned Chelsea to their second Premier League defeat of the season.

It was mostly Chelsea for the entirety of the game as they were dominant in all areas but had issues getting the ball into the back of the net, the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling were left frustrated as most of their created chances either failed to connect to their desired target or got recovered by the Nottingham Forest backline.

Substitute Elanga applied the finishing touch to a backs-to-the wall display, which saw the home side fail to make total domination of the ball pay. It’s just Steve Cooper’s side second away victory since returning to the top flight last year, and they leave London with all three points.

Chelsea visit Bournemouth when Premier League action resumes after the upcoming international break, while Forest will host Burnley.

After the completion of the match, Former Manchester United, attacker, Anthony Elanga was named the man of the match after his impressive performance in today’s league encounter.

The Sweden international who came off the bench registered 67% accurate passes, had three shots at goal and scored the only goal which proved to be the decider at the end.

Source: Premier League

