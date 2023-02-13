OFFICIAL: EPL Star Ruled Out Of The Season Due To Knee Injury (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentacur has been ruled out of the season due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The Uruguayan midfielder was in action for the North London side over the weekend against Leicester City. He scored the first goal of the game but Spurs eventually lost the game 4-1.

Bentacur has been struggling with injuries this season and will offer no further help to Spurs this season as they continue to battle for a top-four finish and also seeking for a place in the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League when they face AC Milan in the second round.

Tottenham released an official statement on their website to confirm Rodrigo Bentancur’s knee injury.

“We can confirm that Rodrigo Bentancur has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for the remainder of the campaign,” the club stated.

“The midfielder will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff. We’re all behind you, Rodrigo.”

