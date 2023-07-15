SPORT

Official: Declan Rice becomes new Arsenal player on £105m club record deal

According to Fabrizio Romano Arsenal has officially announced the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Declan Rice also becomes the most expensive English player in the history of the game and he set to begin the new season with Arsenal.

According to multiple reports, Declan Rice signed contract until June 2028 with an option for further season deal sealed and finally official.

After the official announcement,Declan Rice confirms: “Mikel Arteta is a massive factor in the reason why I’ve come here”.

“I’m so excited he speaks for himself. You see how he works, you also got a real insight into how he works on the Amazon documentary. He’s a top coach”.

Reports has it that, Declan Rice will wear number 41 jersey as the 2023/24 season set to begin Saturday August 12.

What are your thoughts about this new signing? Kindly share your thoughts with us by using the comments section below.

