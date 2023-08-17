OFFICIAL: Cole Palmer wins the Man of the Match Award ahead of Ederson after his influential display

Manchester City’s rising star, Cole Palmer, stole the show and secured his status as the 2023 UEFA Super Cup Player of the Match.

The prestigious title came after an intense encounter where Manchester City emerged victorious over Sevilla, clinching the UEFA Super Cup for the very first time.

Amidst a tense battle at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Cole Palmer continued to improve. Trailing behind due to Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header, the 21-year-old phenom seized the moment to orchestrate a comeback.

His pivotal contribution arrived in the 63rd minute, as he positioned himself with precision at the far post. A sublime cross from Rodri found its way to Palmer, who executed a majestic looping header over Yassine Bounou, leveling the score and reigniting City’s hopes.

The UEFA technical observer panel hailed Palmer’s performance as exceptional, highlighting his adept dribbling skills and, notably, his pivotal equalizing goal that changed the momentum of the match.

His remarkable contributions didn’t go unnoticed, as he played an instrumental role in guiding Manchester City to a dramatic 5-4 victory in the penalty shootout.

With this victory, Guardiola secured his status as the first coach to secure the trophy with three different clubs.

Source: UEFA

