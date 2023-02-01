Official: Chelsea unveils New Signing & Confirms His Shirt Number for the 22/23 campaign (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Enzo Fernandez, an Argentine midfielder who completed a record £107 million transfer from Portuguese giants, Benfica on deadline day, has finally been unveiled as Chelsea’s newest acquisition.

During the January transfer window, the West Londoners were credited with moves for a number of midfielders, including Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo as well as Southampton star Romeo La, but Fernandez was the number one target.

Earlier in the month, a deal for Fernandez collapsed, but the Londoners rekindled their interest before the close of the winter transfer window and they ultimately reached an agreement after reaching Benfica’s asking price for the World Cup Winner.

The highly-rated midfielder completed his medical examinations in Portugal late on Tuesday night, and Chelsea announced on their official website that the midfielder has officially agreed to sign on a long term deal. Fernandez arrived in London by plane on Wednesday, and Chelsea has just released images of him posing with Blues Jersey.

The club also confirmed that he will don the No. 5 jersey.

The South American’s transfer surpasses the £100 million that the Citizens paid to Aston Villa to acquire the services of England international Jack Grealish in 2021.

